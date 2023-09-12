Shahbaz Taseer, Neha Taseer welcome another baby boy

Renowned Pakistani businessman Shahbaz Taseer couldn't be happier as he embraces this momentous occasion with his wife, Neha Rajpoot, by his side. The couple recently welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby boy, and they've affectionately named him Salmaan Rafael Taseer.

Taseer couldn't contain his joy and took to Twitter to share this heartwarming news with their fans and followers. In his tweet, he expressed his happiness and playfully requested prayers, saying, "My wife has given birth to the most special and wonderful little boy. Salmaan Rafael Taseer, mama and baby doing well but plz pray for me ????."

My wife has given birth to the most special and wonderful little boy. Salmaan Rafael Taseer, mama and baby doing well but plz pray for me ???? — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) September 11, 2023

Many well-wishers extended their congratulations to the couple in celebration of this special occasion.

Their love story began with a luxurious Nikkah ceremony in September 2021. Their relationship, characterized by its charm and grace, has captured the hearts of many. Their growing family has become a symbol of their enduring commitment to each other, celebrating the joys of parenthood once again.

While the couple has often chosen to keep their married life private, they have occasionally shared glimpses of their journey with their fans, creating an intimate connection with their followers.