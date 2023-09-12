‘Wonderlust event’: Apple expected to launch iPhone 15, new watches today

Tech lovers are expected the launch of iPhone 15 as Apple, one of the leading technology firms, is all set to host its annual event today (Saturday).

Apple has titled the this year’s event as “Wonderlust” and it will be streamed online at apple.com or on the Apple TV app at 10am Pacific Time.

Reports said the company would launch iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra second-generation, plus Apple AirPods Pro second-generation, re-released with USB-C connector would also be unveiled in today’s event.

Expected Features

A potent new 3nm A17 Bionic processor and a titanium frame are expected to be included in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Additionally, an exclusive new periscope lens that enhances zoom may be included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here is all that is currently known about the iPhone 15 series.

An updated rumour claims that 35W charging for the iPhone 15 is feasible, providing a much-needed speed improvement.

According to a recent claim, at least certain variants of the iPhone 15's USB-C connector may support Thunderbolt connection.

The new phones are apparently in production, and regulatory filings in India indicate that the September launch is still on schedule.

Colours

According to the most well-known iPhone 15 colour rumour, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be available in a dark red shade; a second source now supports this dark red iPhone 15 Pro assertion.

Apple reportedly considered light blue and pink as colour possibilities for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, according to the same rumour. A cyan (or green) colour option is believed to be planned for those two models as well, according to later posts on Weibo. One site refers to that shade as "mint green," another calls it "green," and still another suggests pink and yellow alternatives.