Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through video link
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday evening shared a screenshot of his participation in the engagement ceremony of his sister in Sindh capital through a video link.
The 32-year-old could not attend the event as per the instructions of his doctors following the discovery of his COVID-19 infection.
In a tweet, he shared a screenshot along with the picture of the new couple showering his love and blessings with a heart emoji.
November 27, 2020
His 30-year-old sister Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari was engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on Friday.
