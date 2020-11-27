Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through video link
Web Desk
10:45 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through video link
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday evening shared a screenshot of his participation in the engagement ceremony of his sister in Sindh capital through a video link.

The 32-year-old could not attend the event as per the instructions of his doctors following the discovery of his COVID-19 infection.

In a tweet, he shared a screenshot along with the picture of the new couple showering his love and blessings with a heart emoji. 

His 30-year-old sister Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari was engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on Friday.

