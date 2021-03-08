PM Imran shares pictures of late mother, wife Bushra on Women's Day
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the pictures of her late mother, Shaukat Khanum, and his wife Bushra on the eve of the International Women’s Day 2021.
The premier shared the pictures on Facebook-owned Instagram with a caption stating as, “Happy Women’s Day.
“Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to ensuring women's rights. That is why in the present regime, historic steps have been taken for the welfare and development of women,” said a statement issued by the PM office.
The International Women’s Day observed under this year’s theme, titled: “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.
