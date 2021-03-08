COVID-19 – Pakistan may delay reopening of cinemas, indoor weddings and dining

11:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
COVID-19 – Pakistan may delay reopening of cinemas, indoor weddings and dining
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) is considering postponing the reopening of cinemas, indoor weddings and dining in the restaurants as Covid-19 cases witnessed surge following ease in restrictions.

NCOC Chief Asad Umar chaired a meeting to discuss updates from the provinces on rising positivity and corresponding actions, vaccination progress, and national vaccine strategy. Provincial representatives participated in the meeting through video link.

The authorities expressed their concerns over the resurgence of novel coronavirus cases across Pakistan. It further directed the provincial administrations to ensure strict enforcement of NPIs at the grassroots level to stern the disease spread as looseness in adhering to safety guidelines would trigger another wave.

NCOC also decided to revisit school opening modalities in the prevailing rising trend of positivity in its next morning session.

More From This Category
PM Imran shares pictures of late mother, wife ...
11:13 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Pakistan to roll out first Digital Media ...
09:51 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
IWD 2021 – Pakistan acknowledges achievements ...
08:51 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Pakistani women should have right to decide when ...
08:10 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Police shot dead student coming to Peshawar for ...
07:14 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Top US officials meet COAS Bajwa, hails ...
06:40 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Engin Altan shares message on International Women’s Day
10:19 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr