COVID-19 – Pakistan may delay reopening of cinemas, indoor weddings and dining

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) is considering postponing the reopening of cinemas, indoor weddings and dining in the restaurants as Covid-19 cases witnessed surge following ease in restrictions.

NCOC Chief Asad Umar chaired a meeting to discuss updates from the provinces on rising positivity and corresponding actions, vaccination progress, and national vaccine strategy. Provincial representatives participated in the meeting through video link.

The authorities expressed their concerns over the resurgence of novel coronavirus cases across Pakistan. It further directed the provincial administrations to ensure strict enforcement of NPIs at the grassroots level to stern the disease spread as looseness in adhering to safety guidelines would trigger another wave.

NCOC also decided to revisit school opening modalities in the prevailing rising trend of positivity in its next morning session.