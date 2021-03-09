Pakistan reports 1,353 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 54 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,353 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,281 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 593,453.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,365 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 563,823. The total count of active cases is 16,349.
At least 259,956 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 178,648 in Punjab 74,167 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 45,976 in Islamabad, 19,121 in Balochistan, 10,626 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,959 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 5,600 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,436 in Sindh, 2,118 in KP, 511 in Islamabad, 313 in Azad Kashmir, 201 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 31,786 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,278,613 samples have been tested so far.
