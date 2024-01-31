Nida Yasir celebrates 50th birthday with loved ones

Nida Yasir, the queen of Pakistani morning shows, turned another year older recently, and she did it in the vibrant, most heartwarming way possible - surrounded by loved ones!
A powerhouse in the industry for over 15 years, she continues to reign supreme in the realm of morning television. But beyond the cameras and spotlights, she cherishes the bonds with her family and close friends. And her birthday celebration was a beautiful testament to that.
For this special occasion, Nida embraced a stunning pink theme, transforming the set of her show, Good Morning Pakistan, into a wonderland of cheer. Joining her were her two sisters, with whom she shares an unbreakable connection, and some of her dearest friends in the industry - Kiran Khan, Nadia Khan, and Rabab.
The air crackled with laughter and genuine joy as the group reminisced, shared stories, and revelled in each other's company. The highlight, of course, was the cake-cutting ceremony, captured in a picture that perfectly encapsulates the warmth of the moment. Nida, resplendent in a contrasting colour, beamed with happiness as she blew out the candles, surrounded by the love and support of her chosen family.
But the celebration wasn't just confined to the studio. She took to her social media to share glimpses of the fun, posting pictures and videos that showcased the genuine camaraderie and lighthearted moments that made her birthday so special. From candid selfies to playful group shots, each image radiated the contagious joy that permeated the entire day. Nida's fans were delighted to be invited into this intimate celebration, showering her with heartfelt wishes and celebrating her vibrant spirit.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
