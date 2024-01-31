Search

Lifestyle

Nida Yasir celebrates 50th birthday with loved ones

11:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Nida Yasir celebrates 50th birthday with loved ones

Nida Yasir, the queen of Pakistani morning shows, turned another year older recently, and she did it in the vibrant, most heartwarming way possible - surrounded by loved ones!

A powerhouse in the industry for over 15 years, she continues to reign supreme in the realm of morning television. But beyond the cameras and spotlights, she cherishes the bonds with her family and close friends. And her birthday celebration was a beautiful testament to that.

For this special occasion, Nida embraced a stunning pink theme, transforming the set of her show, Good Morning Pakistan, into a wonderland of cheer. Joining her were her two sisters, with whom she shares an unbreakable connection, and some of her dearest friends in the industry - Kiran Khan, Nadia Khan, and Rabab.

The air crackled with laughter and genuine joy as the group reminisced, shared stories, and revelled in each other's company. The highlight, of course, was the cake-cutting ceremony, captured in a picture that perfectly encapsulates the warmth of the moment. Nida, resplendent in a contrasting colour, beamed with happiness as she blew out the candles, surrounded by the love and support of her chosen family.

But the celebration wasn't just confined to the studio. She took to her social media to share glimpses of the fun, posting pictures and videos that showcased the genuine camaraderie and lighthearted moments that made her birthday so special. From candid selfies to playful group shots, each image radiated the contagious joy that permeated the entire day. Nida's fans were delighted to be invited into this intimate celebration, showering her with heartfelt wishes and celebrating her vibrant spirit.

Nida Yasir completes fashion design course

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:07 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates 3rd anniversay with heartfelt video ...

04:06 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Bobby Deol celebrates 55th birthday with fans

09:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari celebrates 34th bithday with husband in ...

04:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Anzela Abbasi celebrates birthday with friends and family

05:26 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Sajal Aly's birthday celebration with Adnan Ansari sparks controversy

10:39 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Bobby Deol's heartfelt birthday post for wife Tanya melts hearts

Lifestyle

07:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

08:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third ...

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against ...

10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after ...

09:39 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Does Usama Khan wish to marry Maya Ali?

Advertisement

Latest

11:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs outraged as Imran Khan receives 14-year sentence

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: