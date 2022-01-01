This latest video of Hania Aamir will leave you in fits!
Share
Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan.
With her quick wit and humour, the 24-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her bubbly and fun-loving persona.
Recently, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star was spotted dancing her heart out and in a fun mood at her friend's birthday party.
View this post on Instagram
The backdrop shows that the video is shot at a party at ace director Wajahat Rauf's house. Moreover, Ali Rehman Khan can also be spotted in the video behind the DilRuba star.
On the work front, Hania and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Here’s what Hania did at Dananeer’s birthday ... 09:35 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen's star-studded birthday bash has been the talk of the town lately with many A-lister ...
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- UAE smashes Guinness World Records with New Year fireworks (VIDEO)09:10 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani man arrested for entering India to meet girlfriend08:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
-
- Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting married (VIDEO)06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021