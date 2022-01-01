This latest video of Hania Aamir will leave you in fits!

08:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan.

With her quick wit and humour, the 24-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her bubbly and fun-loving persona.

Recently, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star was spotted dancing her heart out and in a fun mood at her friend's birthday party.

The backdrop shows that the video is shot at a party at ace director Wajahat Rauf's house. Moreover, Ali Rehman Khan can also be spotted in the video behind the DilRuba star.

On the work front, Hania and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'. 

