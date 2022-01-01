Pakistani village takes unique decision to curb lavish weddings

09:30 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistani village takes unique decision to curb lavish weddings
Share

PESHAWAR – People of a village in northwest Pakistan have unanimously decided to put curbs on expensive weddings, also announcing a bizarre punishment for the violators.

Residents of Darshakila, a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat valley, have decided to limit the wedding convoy, a tradition rampantly seeping into the society to impress others.

Instead of a variety of food items, wedding guests will be served with only dates and sharbat, according to the decision.

A pamphlet issued by the village in Pashto language is circulating on social media, stating that the prayer leader of the village will not offer the funeral prayers of those who will not abide by the new rule.

How much Master Tiles & Jalal Sons spent on ... 07:52 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – Amid criticism over Master Tiles and Jalal Sons’ lavish wedding, renowned Islamic preacher Maulana ...

More From This Category
Pakistan shuts vaccination centres for two days
09:55 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistani man arrested for entering India to meet ...
08:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Earthquake jolts Peshawar, other parts of KPK
06:34 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ ...
05:44 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s annual inflation increases to 12.3% ...
05:23 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Outspoken Fawad Chaudhry calls for ‘less ...
03:48 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage
08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr