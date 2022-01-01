Pakistan squad leaves for U19 World Cup in West Indies

DUBAI – Pakistan U19 team has left for the West Indies to take part in the U19 World Cup.

The junior squad of Pakistan will be travelling to Barbados from Dubai after participating in the U19 Asia Cup where they failed to qualify for the final after losing the match to Sri Lanka in semis.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the side is travelling without Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, who tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai. He will join the team after completing isolation period.

Ghazi Ghauri and Mohammad Zeeshan are already travelling with the squad as travelling reserves. They will be formally part of the squad for the tournament.

The U19 World Cup will start from January 14 where Pakistan are placed with Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe in Group C.