Hindu pilgrims from India, UAE arriving in Pakistan to visit thier holy places

LAHORE – Hindu pilgrims from India and the UAE started reaching Pakistan on Saturday to visit their holy places, including a century-old temple that was recently restored.

A delegation of 159 Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore via Wagah Border on a four-day visit. They will also visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Katas Raj Temples, Raja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid and other historical sites.

The delegation was welcomed by Pakistan Hindu Council Patron in Chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

“The primary purpose of Hindu pilgrims, led by Shriman Mahatma Param Nityanand Ji, arriving here is to visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj / Teri Temple,” Arab News quoted Vankwani as saying.

The century-old temple and resting place of Hindu guru Shri Param Hans Dayal Ji Maharaj is located in Teri village, Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A mob set it on fire last year, a move that was widely condemned by Pakistanis from different walks of life, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following the incident, police arrested several people who were fined for vandalizing the Hindu place of worship.

Vankwani said that the Hindu council would also arrange regular visits of Pakistani delegations to Muslim shrines in India. He said that the first such visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan is scheduled for late January.