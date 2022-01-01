Hindu pilgrims from India, UAE arriving in Pakistan to visit thier holy places

10:40 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Hindu pilgrims from India, UAE arriving in Pakistan to visit thier holy places
Share

LAHORE – Hindu pilgrims from India and the UAE started reaching Pakistan on Saturday to visit their holy places, including a century-old temple that was recently restored.

A delegation of 159 Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore via Wagah Border on a four-day visit. They will also visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Katas Raj Temples, Raja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid and other historical sites.

The delegation was welcomed by Pakistan Hindu Council Patron in Chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

“The primary purpose of Hindu pilgrims, led by Shriman Mahatma Param Nityanand Ji, arriving here is to visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj / Teri Temple,” Arab News quoted Vankwani as saying.

The century-old temple and resting place of Hindu guru Shri Param Hans Dayal Ji Maharaj is located in Teri village, Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A mob set it on fire last year, a move that was widely condemned by Pakistanis from different walks of life, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following the incident, police arrested several people who were fined for vandalizing the Hindu place of worship.

Vankwani said that the Hindu council would also arrange regular visits of Pakistani delegations to Muslim shrines in India. He said that the first such visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan is scheduled for late January.

Pakistan rebuilds, ready to open famous Jain ... 08:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

LAHORE — Pakistan has reconstructed and renovated the famous Jain Temple in the Punjab capital and it is now ...

More From This Category
Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killing of four ...
11:52 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistan shuts vaccination centres for two days
09:55 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistani village takes unique decision to curb ...
09:30 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistani man arrested for entering India to meet ...
08:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Earthquake jolts Peshawar, other parts of KPK
06:34 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ ...
05:44 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage
08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr