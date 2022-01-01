Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killing of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces

11:52 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killing of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces
Share

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned extrajudicial killing of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar and Kupwara in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). 

Pakistan's Forign Office said in a press release, "Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar and Kupwara in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Indian occupation forces martyred the youth during staged cordon and search operations.

"Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 210 Kashmiris in fake encounters or so called “cordon and search operations” in 2021. The military crackdown and intensified extra-judicial killings in fake stage managed operations in IIOJK reflect the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine in India. Burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations without the consent and presence of their families in many instances, is yet another abhorrent manifestation of India’s use of state-terrorism as a policy tool to suppress the just Kashmiri struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

"Pakistan calls on the international community to take immediate notice of India’s relentless oppression in IIOJK. India’s ongoing, systematic and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK warrant investigation by UN Commission of Inquiry (COI), as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir Reports of 2018 and 2019.

"Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region."

More From This Category
Pakistan shuts vaccination centres for two days
09:55 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Hindu pilgrims from India, UAE arriving in ...
10:40 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistani village takes unique decision to curb ...
09:30 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistani man arrested for entering India to meet ...
08:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Earthquake jolts Peshawar, other parts of KPK
06:34 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ ...
05:44 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage
08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr