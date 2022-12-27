Search

Sarah Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Falak Shabir

Web Desk 02:48 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Sarah Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Falak Shabir
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir and his ladylove Sarah Khan have long been in the limelight for serving the ultimate 'relationship goals'. Carrying the streak forward, Khan has penned a heartfelt wish for her beloved husband on his birthday, while sharing an adorable photo.

Flooding social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the Laapata star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other and this time was no exception either.

Taking to Instagram, the Raqs e Bismil star shared a romantic picture of her with Shabir and wished him a happy birthday.  

'Happy birthday to my forever ????@falakshabir1', captioned the Sabaat star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Sarah and Falak ‘s couple is admired all over Pakistan as the two praise, love and encourage each other a lot publicly. The singer very often expresses his love for his wife on internet.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in July 2020. The two welcomed an adorable little daughter Alyana in October 2021.

