Celebrities mark Father’s Day in style
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Source: Instagram
Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and others shared heartwarming posts on their social media accounts to mark the Father's Day 2022.

Anushka shared a candid glimpse of her dad Ajay Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Dutt shared a collage of photos which featured his father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt as well as his children.

Shweta Bachchan also wished superstar Amitabh Bachchan with an iconic dialogue from his film Shahenshah.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

