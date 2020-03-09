Aurat- a tribute: Ali Zafar pays homage to women
Share
LAHORE - Popular Pakistani star Ali Zafar has paid a rich tribute to women with his poem Aurat on International Women’s Day.
On Sunday (yesterday), Ali Zafar took to Instagram and shared a video wherein the singer could be seen playing the piano and reciting the lyrics of the poem Aurat.
Along with the video, Ali Zafar penned down as “Aurat- a tribute". #happywomansday #poetry #urdupoetry #aurat #woman.”
The poem lyrics are:
“Khilti huee subha ka, komal sa roop ho tum
Your beauty as soft as the morning glow;
Kabhi madham madham chandni, kabhi teekhi dhoop ho tum
Your light as soft as the subtle moonlight, as strong as the shining sun;
tum nahin mere saath, to meri haesiat kya hai
If you’re not with me, what am i capable of?
Batlao tumhaare ishq ki, ye kafiat kya hai?
Tell me of this condition when I am in love with you?
Ae aurat, tum be misl ho tumhein pohanche mera salam
O woman…there is no other like you, accept my humble praise for you;
Meri rooh tumhaari sultanat, mera dil hai tera ghulam
You’re the ruler of my spirit, my heart forever your slave."
Have anything to add to the story? Comment below.
- Indian troops kill two young Kashmiris in Shopian12:02 AM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt09:49 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Paris airport chief tests positive for Coronavirus09:43 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Mohmand08:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- French, German, ambassadors mark Women’s Day with Pakistani female ...06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
-
- Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
-
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019