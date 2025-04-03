Major Relief as Electricity Rates Slashed by upto Rs7.59 per unit across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced relief on electricity prices during a special ceremony held in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Electricity Price per Unit in Pakistan

Electricity unit price for domestic consumers has been lowered by Rs7.41, while the rate for industrial users has been reduced by Rs7.59. This reduction is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on the public and encourage industrial growth amidst challenging economic conditions.

The announcement is expected to provide substantial relief to households facing high electricity bills, especially during peak summer months, while also supporting industries struggling with rising production costs. The government emphasized that the reduction in electricity rates would contribute to enhancing the affordability of essential services and fostering economic stability.

The event, aimed at unveiling the government’s new package to lower electricity tariffs, was attended by key federal ministers and prominent political figures. The ceremony started witha recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Naat Mubarak, setting a solemn tone for the occasion.

In his address, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the government’s commitment to easing the financial burden on the people by reducing electricity prices. He emphasized that this initiative was a crucial step towards providing relief to the masses, especially in light of the rising cost of living.

The reduction in electricity rates is part of a broader effort by the government to make essential utilities more affordable and accessible for every Pakistani citizen. The Prime Minister assured the public that the government will continue to implement measures that prioritize the welfare of the people and promote economic stability.