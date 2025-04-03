Swat valley gets snowfall in April

In an unexpected turn of events, Swat Valley experienced unseasonal snowfall in April, transforming the landscape into a breathtaking winter scene. The snowfall was recorded in Kalam Valley’s upper regions, including Palogah, Glacier, and Mahodand, surprising both locals and visitors who expected warmer spring weather.

The light snowfall has enhanced the valley’s beauty, attracting thousands of tourists eager to witness the rare sight. However, the sudden drop in temperature has made the weather significantly colder, while rain in some areas has triggered minor landslides, affecting travel routes.

According to the Upper Swat Development Authority (USDA), over 200,000 tourists visited Swat during the Eid holidays, with many now heading to the snow-covered areas. This surge in visitors has provided a boost to local businesses, including hotels and restaurants.

Authorities have advised travelers to be cautious while navigating mountainous roads, as rain and landslides have made some routes challenging.

This unexpected snowfall has once again reaffirmed Swat’s reputation as the ‘Switzerland of Pakistan,’ offering visitors a unique mix of natural beauty and adventure, no matter the season.