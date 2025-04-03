New electricity unit rates for domestic and industrial consumers in Pakistan – April 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a significant reduction in electricity prices, providing much-needed relief to both households and industries. The announcement was made during a special ceremony in Islamabad, as part of the government’s broader efforts to ease economic burdens and promote industrial growth.

Revised Electricity Rates

Domestic Consumers: Reduced by Rs7.41 per unit

Industrial Users: Reduced by Rs7.59 per unit

Economic Impact of the Price Reduction

The reduction in electricity prices is expected to have several positive effects:

Reduced financial burden on households – Families will see lower electricity bills, making it easier to manage their expenses.

More affordable essential services – Cheaper electricity may result in lower costs for basic necessities.

Support for businesses and industries – Lower energy costs will help industries stay competitive and expand.

Boost to economic stability – The reduction in electricity prices is expected to help control inflation and support long-term financial health.

This price cut is expected to bring immediate relief to households facing high electricity bills, particularly as the summer season approaches. It will also help businesses reduce production costs, making industries more competitive and fostering economic growth.