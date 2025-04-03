Mohsin Naqvi appointed president of the Asian Cricket Council

In a remarkable development for Pakistan’s cricket, Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been appointed as the new president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). This significant milestone marks another important achievement in Naqvi’s cricket administration career.

According to the sources, during a virtual meeting, the leadership of the ACC was formally handed over to Naqvi. Prior to this, the position of ACC president had been held temporarily by Shami Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket. However, following the General Council meeting, the prestigious role was officially transferred to Naqvi.

This appointment not only strengthens Pakistan’s position in the cricketing world but also highlights the growing influence of the country’s cricket leadership on the Asian stage.

The change in leadership comes at a time when tensions have existed between Pakistan and India in the context of hosting major cricketing events. Last year’s Asia Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy saw India’s absence from events held in Pakistan. However, it has now been decided that future tournaments between the two nations will follow a hybrid model, with India remaining the host for some events, such as the Champions Trophy, to ensure that both nations can participate despite ongoing political challenges.

The ACC’s decision is seen as a strategic move to avoid further conflicts between Pakistan and India in the lead-up to major cricket events, ensuring smooth cooperation and continued growth of cricket in the region.

Naqvi’s appointment to the presidency of the ACC is expected to bring new perspectives and dynamic leadership, further boosting the development of cricket across Asia.