When are the next public holidays in Pakistan in 2025?

After a long break for Eidul Fitr, which saw a three-day public holiday from March 31 to April 2, Pakistanis are back to work. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have reopened across the country, though student attendance remains low. Full attendance is expected to resume by April 7, when schools fully reopen for the new term.

In line with the federal government’s annual schedule, the public holiday calendar for the year 2025 has been announced. The notification includes both mandatory public holidays and optional ones, covering significant festivals for both Muslims and minorities in Pakistan.

According to the official notification, there are no public holidays in April. However, there are two important holidays in May 2025. The first will be observed on May 1 (Thursday) to mark Labour Day, a celebration of workers’ contributions to society.

The second public holiday will be on May 28 (Wednesday), in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer, a day of national pride and remembrance. Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion of Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, which established the country as the seventh nuclear power in the world. It was a historic milestone that not only reinforced Pakistan’s defense capabilities but also made it the first Muslim-majority country to possess a nuclear arsenal.

The day serves as a reminder of the bold decision taken by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who defied international pressure and chose to conduct the nuclear tests, ensuring Pakistan’s strategic defense balance in the region. The legacy of this decision continues to resonate with the nation’s commitment to its sovereignty and security.

As Pakistan moves forward into the year, these upcoming holidays will serve as a reminder of the nation’s key historical moments, with Youm-e-Takbeer standing out as a day of immense national significance.