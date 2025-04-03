Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

When are the next public holidays in Pakistan in 2025?

When Are the Next Public Holidays in Pakistan in 2025?

After a long break for Eidul Fitr, which saw a three-day public holiday from March 31 to April 2, Pakistanis are back to work. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have reopened across the country, though student attendance remains low. Full attendance is expected to resume by April 7, when schools fully reopen for the new term.

In line with the federal government’s annual schedule, the public holiday calendar for the year 2025 has been announced. The notification includes both mandatory public holidays and optional ones, covering significant festivals for both Muslims and minorities in Pakistan.

According to the official notification, there are no public holidays in April. However, there are two important holidays in May 2025. The first will be observed on May 1 (Thursday) to mark Labour Day, a celebration of workers’ contributions to society.

The second public holiday will be on May 28 (Wednesday), in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer, a day of national pride and remembrance. Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion of Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, which established the country as the seventh nuclear power in the world. It was a historic milestone that not only reinforced Pakistan’s defense capabilities but also made it the first Muslim-majority country to possess a nuclear arsenal.

The day serves as a reminder of the bold decision taken by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who defied international pressure and chose to conduct the nuclear tests, ensuring Pakistan’s strategic defense balance in the region. The legacy of this decision continues to resonate with the nation’s commitment to its sovereignty and security.

As Pakistan moves forward into the year, these upcoming holidays will serve as a reminder of the nation’s key historical moments, with Youm-e-Takbeer standing out as a day of immense national significance.

4o mini
Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 3 April 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.3 282
EUR Euro 301.5 304.25
GBP UK Pound Sterling 361.5 365
AED UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.35 74.9
AUD Australian Dollar 176.5 178.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.7 745.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.85 198.25
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 40.16 40.56
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.66 36.01
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.9 906.4
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.57 63.17
NZD New Zealand Dollar 158.73 160.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 26.4 26.7
OMR Omani Riyal 722 730.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.28 76.98
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.5 211.5
SEK Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
CHF Swiss Franc 313.94 316.69
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search