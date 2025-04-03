Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from Arab Gulf state to win a prestigious BolognaRagazzi Award

BOLOGNA, Italy – Emirati publisher, author, and women’s advocate Bodour Al Qasimi has made history as the first woman from an Arab Gulf state to receive the prestigious BolognaRagazzi Award for Fiction.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi was honored for her groundbreaking children’s book, “House of Wisdom,” at a ceremony held in the beautiful Farnese Chapel at Palazzo d’Accursio in Bologna.

Reflecting on this achievement, Sheikha Bodour stated, “This award signals a shift towards a more inclusive children’s publishing sector. Amid heightened global tensions, stories like ‘House of Wisdom’ demonstrate that books can foster unity, promote progress, and enhance understanding between cultures. It serves as a timely reminder of literature’s power to build bridges and encourage a broader perspective on humanity.”

She also remarked, “The House of Wisdom was a library that symbolized how knowledge and collaboration across cultures can create strong connections. Its destruction in 1258 is a tragic allegory for the fragility of intellectual freedom— a lesson that remains profoundly relevant today.”

Feted for its engaging approach to encouraging critical thought, scientific curiosity, and compassion, the success of ‘House of Wisdom’ marks progress in international recognition of the value of Middle Eastern children’s literature.

The book is illustrated by Majid Zakeri Younesi, whose evocative art complements the story.

Although unable to be in Bologna to collect the award with Sheikha Bodour, he said: “Working on ‘House of Wisdom’ was a unique opportunity to visually capture the spirit of curiosity and innovation that drives humanity’s infinite quest for learning and dialogue, something Sheikha Bodour has so deftly portrayed in her narrative.”

The day after the prizegiving, Sheikha Bodour spoke on a thought-provoking panel with other BolognaRagazzi Award winners and joined a celebration reception at the Kalimat Group stand. On both occasions, she shared her inspiration behind ‘House of Wisdom’, emphasising the importance of preserving cultural and intellectual legacies, the role of storytelling in bridging cultural divides, and Sharjah’s commitment to promoting knowledge, including creating its own House of Wisdom.

Before receiving the award, Sheikha Bodour signed copies of her book at the Giannino Stoppani Children’s Bookshop, which she helped restore after it was destroyed by fire in 2022. Sheikha Bodour allocated significant funds from the Sharjah World Book Capital Office to support the renovation.

 

Picture of Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali
The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

