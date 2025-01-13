Animal Abuse: Donkey’s legs mutilated in disturbing Bahawalpur incident

BAHAWALPUR – Another incident of animal abuse shocked everyone as a donkey has been subjected to horrific abuse, with its four legs amputated by four suspects near Basti Rukrani.

The harrowing incident caused outrage among animal rights activists, prompting stern response from police officials. Owner of the poor donkey filed a complaint stating that four suspects engaged in an unnatural act with the animal and brutally tortured it, resulting in severe mutilation.

Cops then registered a formal case against the suspects, naming one individual and implicating three others. Currently, one suspect is in custody, while raids are being conducted to nab the rest of them.

The injured donkey has been transferred to a local veterinary hospital for immediate treatment, and authorities have vowed to take all necessary actions to ensure the protection of animals and deliver justice in this matter.

The recent incident highlights growing trend of animal abuse in Pakistan as earlier a pregnant donkey was subjected to assault for entering the farmland of an influential man. In Sindh, another landlord faced action for cutting off a female camel’s leg for similar reasons.

Animal rights activists are calling for stricter laws and enforcement to prevent such heinous acts and protect vulnerable animals in the region.