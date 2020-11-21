Sindh decides not to shut down schools, colleges amid coronavirus spike
KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department on Saturday has decided not to close schools for the winter vacations this year.
The provincial education department's Steering Committee had met on Saturday(today) to deliberate upon coronavirus safety measures recommended by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) in view of the surging new cases of COVID-19.
The meeting was chaired by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani. Secretary schools, the secretary colleges and the chairmen of various boards of education attended the meeting.
The decision represented the province's position and that a national decision on the matter would ultimately be taken on November 23, no doubt those COVID-19 cases are rising and the positivity rate has gone to 3.7% in the past few days," Ghani said.
Schools that wish to move their educational activities online have been allowed to do so, he added.
All stakeholders who attended the meeting agreed on not closing schools for the time being or allow winter vacations in the province this year.
