Good News for Students as Schools Winter Holidays extended

KARACHI – Sigh of relief for school-going students as winter vacations have been extended in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) amid extreme weather conditions.

A notification shared by Education Department confirmed that all educational institutions will remain closed until January 4, 2025, and classes will start from Monday.

Winter vacations are available for both public and private schools throughout the region. The decision comes as extreme cold weather has made commuting difficult and unsafe for both students and teachers. Officials mentioned student safety behind this.

In Sindh, schools reopened as Sindh Education Department announced that both public and private schools will resume classes today, January 1, 2025, as per the original timeline.