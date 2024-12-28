Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Maryam Nawaz steals spotlight in Indian designer’s dress at Zayd Hussain Nawaz’s wedding

Cm Maryam Nawaz Steals Spotlight In Indian Designers Dress At Zayd Hussain Nawazs Wedding

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Sharif family saw wedding of another member as  Zayd Hussain Nawaz, grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, tied the knot at family’s Jati Umra residence.

The big-fat wedding event saw guests from Gulf countries and other nations. Among the guests, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz amassed attention as she slayed in red outfit by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Maryam opted Sabyasachi’s “Heritage Bridal” collection, which comprises intricate gold threadwork and delicate embellishments. She competed her look with a gold choker and dazzling earrings. Maryam attire added a glamorous touch to the already wedding celebration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharif (@zayd280)

Cm Maryam Nawaz Steals Spotlight In Indian Designers Dress At Zayd Hussain Nawazs Wedding Cm Maryam Nawaz Steals Spotlight In Indian Designers Dress At Zayd Hussain Nawazs Wedding Cm Maryam Nawaz Steals Spotlight In Indian Designers Dress At Zayd Hussain Nawazs Wedding

The son of Hussain Nawaz tied the knot with Aimen Habib, daughter of Sheikh Habib-ur-Rehman, a close associate of the Sharif family. The Walima ceremony of the Sharif scion is slated to be held on December 29.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 28 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search