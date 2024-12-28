CM Maryam Nawaz steals spotlight in Indian designer’s dress at Zayd Hussain Nawaz’s wedding

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Sharif family saw wedding of another member as Zayd Hussain Nawaz, grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, tied the knot at family’s Jati Umra residence.

The big-fat wedding event saw guests from Gulf countries and other nations. Among the guests, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz amassed attention as she slayed in red outfit by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Maryam opted Sabyasachi’s “Heritage Bridal” collection, which comprises intricate gold threadwork and delicate embellishments. She competed her look with a gold choker and dazzling earrings. Maryam attire added a glamorous touch to the already wedding celebration.

The son of Hussain Nawaz tied the knot with Aimen Habib, daughter of Sheikh Habib-ur-Rehman, a close associate of the Sharif family. The Walima ceremony of the Sharif scion is slated to be held on December 29.