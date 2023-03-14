Birthday wishes pour in for Zara Noor Abbas

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Zara Noor Abbas on her birthday.

The Lollywood diva has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in the entertainment industry. The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in the showbiz.

Taking to her Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared a carousel of heartwarming clicks on social media to commemorate her special day.

She wrote, "13 - 03 - 2023. This birthday will always be remembered for so many insane reasons. Thank you to each and every one who made me feel so valued and important even though they weren’t around. And the ones that were - made me feel on top of the world. I love you guys! A HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAY TO ME."

The celebration included multiple cake-cutting moments, one of which was an intimate gathering with her husband, while the other was on-set with her castmates. The videos showcased the group dancing and grooving to the upbeat music, while the actress cut the cake in the midst of the festivities. The joyous occasion was a lively affair filled with bhangra and good vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Fans and friends sent love and heartwarming wishes for the Khamooshi actor as she celebrated her big day with family this year.

On the work front, Abbas will next be seen in Aan. She was recently seen in Phaans, Love Life Ka Law and Parey Hut Love.