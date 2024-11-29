Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Honda CG 125 Gold price update, two-year installment plan in Pakistan

LAHORE – Honda Atlas continues to rule the Pakistani market owing to its affordable, strong and fuel efficient motorcycle variants

Honda offers various models – CD 70, CD 70 Dream, Pridor, CG 125, CG 125S, CB125F and CB150F – to the customers in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125S Gold is the perfect choice for the customers who like glow and shine while riding the motorcycle on roads.

The bike’s build quality, parts availability, and aftermarket services make it one of the most-selling motorcycles in the country.

It is equipped with 4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled engine and 5 speed constant mesh transmission. It also features self and kick start with motorcycle’s total weight stands at 108 kg.

Price Update for Honda CG 125S Gold

As of Novemer 2024, the price of Honda CG 125S Gold stands at Rs292,900 in Pakistan.

Honda 125 Gold Two Year Installment Plan

Meezan Bank’s Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

The two-year plan has been calculated with 30 percent down payment. Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs87,870 in wake of upfront amount while monthly installment will be Rs8,858 for the period of two years.

