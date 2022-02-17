Various sections of motorways closed as fog blankets Punjab
Web Desk
10:28 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Various sections of motorways closed as fog blankets Punjab
Share

LAHORE – Several sections of the motorways were closed in Punjab as the thick and dense fog reduced visibility Thursday morning.

Reports in local media said Motorways M2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, and M3 from Faizpur Lahore to Nankana Sahaib have been closed for traffic.

National Highways & Motorway Police spokesperson also mentioned that Motorway M11 from Mahmood Buti to Sambarial has also been closed.

Motorway police also instructed the public to avoid unnecessary travel on the highway and advised vehicle owners to take precautionary measures and use fog lights while traveling on the motorways.

Scores injured after dozens of vehicles collide ... 02:18 PM | 1 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – More than two dozen people, including women and children, suffered injuries on Tuesday morning in a ...

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours however, light drizzle is likely in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

More From This Category
Storm on social media as Pakistan’s religious ...
10:52 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
MoFA organizes virtual capacity building training ...
10:03 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Bill Gates arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit
09:48 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Punjab announces date for Local Government ...
12:35 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
FIA moved to arrest Maryam Nawaz 'for running' ...
10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Pakistan ambassador asks students not to leave ...
09:42 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film
06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr