Various sections of motorways closed as fog blankets Punjab

LAHORE – Several sections of the motorways were closed in Punjab as the thick and dense fog reduced visibility Thursday morning.

Reports in local media said Motorways M2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, and M3 from Faizpur Lahore to Nankana Sahaib have been closed for traffic.

National Highways & Motorway Police spokesperson also mentioned that Motorway M11 from Mahmood Buti to Sambarial has also been closed.

Motorway police also instructed the public to avoid unnecessary travel on the highway and advised vehicle owners to take precautionary measures and use fog lights while traveling on the motorways.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours however, light drizzle is likely in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.