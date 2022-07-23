PML-N won't accept Supreme Court's 'one-sided decisions', warns Maryam Nawaz
PML-N won't accept Supreme Court's 'one-sided decisions', warns Maryam Nawaz
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday her party would not accept "one-sided" decisions by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Maryam's remarks came after the Supreme Court said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz would work as a "trustee CM" till Monday (July 25).

The Supreme Court's decision came during a hearing on PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi's petition against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling in the Punjab CM’s election.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader wrote, "Amid pressure due to bullying, threats, misbehaviour and abuses, if the house of justice makes specific decisions via the same bench and negates itself, negate its own decisions, puts its weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough!"

Maryam said the current political chaos and instability started with the Supreme Court's decision on Article 63A, adding that it made an "arbitrary interpretation" of the constitution to not count the MPAs that voted voluntarily. 

She said, "Today, a new interpretation is being made [of the decision]. So that the same favourite, who took benefit from it yesterday, uses it! Disapproved!"

