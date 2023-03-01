Search

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 01, 2023

Web Desk 08:42 AM | 1 Mar, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 01, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 01, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.6 266.55
Euro EUR 276.5 279.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 318
U.A.E Dirham AED 74 74.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 174.5 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.87 699.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.80
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 847.02 856.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 675.67 683.67
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 194,300 v

