Shadab Khan pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has penned a heartfelt note for his wife on their first wedding anniversary, thanking her for being his life partner.
Khan shared the note on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, along with the couple photo. Both can be seen paying respects at Roza-e-Rasool in Madinah.
“To my wonderful wife on our first anniversary: A year of ups and downs in my life but u have stood by me. We have cried together, laughed together, and created countless memories. Thank you for being my partner in this journey,” he wrote.
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 10, 2024
“I can’t thank Allah enough for bringing u into my life. Started year 2 together with Umrah. May Allah always keep us together, happy and healthy,” Shadab Khan concluded.
Last year, he tied the knot with the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistani team's incumbent head coach and veteran cricketer.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
