Shadab Khan pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has penned a heartfelt note for his wife on their first wedding anniversary, thanking her for being his life partner.

Khan shared the note on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, along with the couple photo. Both can be seen paying respects at Roza-e-Rasool in Madinah.

To my wonderful wife on our first anniversary: A year of ups and downs in my life but u have stood by me. We have cried together, laughed together, and created countless memories. Thank you for being my partner in this journey. I can’t thank Allah enough for bringing u into my… pic.twitter.com/v43gmTUI0S — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 10, 2024

“I can’t thank Allah enough for bringing u into my life. Started year 2 together with Umrah. May Allah always keep us together, happy and healthy,” Shadab Khan concluded.

Last year, he tied the knot with the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistani team's incumbent head coach and veteran cricketer.