Mobile phone service suspended in Karachi, parts of Sindh amid Chehlum processions

KARACHI – Sindh government has suspended mobile phone in the provincial capital Karachi and some other sensitive districts during Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA.
The federal and provincial government made special security measures as mourning processions are being taken out in various cities and towns.
Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar said suspension will coincide with the traditional routes of the processions. This service disruption will affect areas in Karachi such as South, West, and District East, as well as Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad, Sajawal, and Badin.
Other districts, including Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Rohri, and Larkana, will also experience a suspension in mobile services.
Minister also announced that red alert would be issued across the province, and the processions would be monitored closely.
Furthermore, Sindh government has enforced a province-wide ban on pillion riding for the Chehlum.
Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala is being observed on Monday with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifice. The day is also being observed with local holidays in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
