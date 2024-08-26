Search

Mobile phone service suspended in Karachi, parts of Sindh amid Chehlum processions

Web Desk
08:51 AM | 26 Aug, 2024
Mobile phone service suspended in Karachi, parts of Sindh amid Chehlum processions
KARACHI – Sindh government has suspended mobile phone in the provincial capital Karachi and some other sensitive districts during Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA.

The federal and provincial government made special security measures as mourning processions are being taken out in various cities and towns.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar said suspension will coincide with the traditional routes of the processions. This service disruption will affect areas in Karachi such as South, West, and District East, as well as Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad, Sajawal, and Badin.

Other districts, including Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Rohri, and Larkana, will also experience a suspension in mobile services.

Minister also announced that red alert would be issued across the province, and the processions would be monitored closely.

Furthermore, Sindh government has enforced a province-wide ban on pillion riding for the Chehlum.

Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala is being observed on Monday with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifice. The day is also being observed with local holidays in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities.

