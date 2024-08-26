Balochistan Bleeding: Assistant Commissioner injured as multiple attacks leave 22 dead in Musa Khail

QUETTA – Pakisan's largest province by land Balochistan saw series of coordinated attacks as armed militants launched assaults across multiple districts, targeting security forces' camps, Levies stations, and police facilities.

The attacks, which took place between Sunday night and Monday morning, have left several individuals injured, including an assistant commissioner.

Reports in local media said 22 dead bodies were found on road in Musakhail district, which connects Balochistan to Punjab. The victims, believed to have been shot dead, were reportedly traveling along the highway when they were killed.

Militants set up checkpoints on key national highways, taking several travelers hostage.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) initially claimed responsibility for the attacks, asserting control over several major roads in the province.

One of the most significant attacks occurred in the Bela area of Lasbela district, where militants attacked a security forces camp. The attackers, using a vehicle loaded with explosives, attempted to breach the camp's entrance, resulting in a fierce clash with security forces.

At least two security personnel reportedly suffered injuries, while two attackers were killed in the ensuing gunfight. Clearance operations continued into Monday morning.

In Kalat, armed individuals seized control of a large section of the Quetta-Karachi Highway, including two hotels and a 50-bed government hospital. The militants also targeted a Levies vehicle, injuring one officer, and engaged in an extended firefight with security forces.

Similar attacks were reported in Mastung, where armed men took control of a Levies station and held personnel hostage. The militants blocked the Quetta-Karachi Highway, stopping vehicles and checking passengers' identification documents.

The situation remains tense, with security operations ongoing across the affected districts as authorities work to regain control and ensure the safety of residents and travelers.

More updates to follow...