Gold Rates in Pakistan | Daily Gold Price Update – 13 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.92Lac Per Tola on Wednesday amid gains in the international bullion market.
The price of gold per tola in the local market jumped to Rs492,462, while price of 10 grams of gold also moved higher by Rs3,515 to settle at Rs422,206.
24KGold Prices Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|Current Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|Rs492,462
|Gold
|10 grams
|Rs422,206
|International Gold
|Per ounce
|$4,701
|Silver
|Per tola
|Rs8,908
21Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs441,375
|Rs421,312
|Rs361,125
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs37,841
|Rs36,121
|Rs30,961
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs378,418
|Rs361,217
|Rs309,615
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,072,541
|Rs1,023,789
|Rs877,533
The latest increase comes a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, when the per tola rate dropped by Rs5,300 and closed at Rs488,362.
In the global market, gold prices climbed by $41 per ounce, taking the international rate to $4,701 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Analysts believe fluctuations in international prices continue to influence Pakistan’s domestic bullion rates.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs395, reaching Rs8,908 in the local market.
Per Tola Gold price nears Rs493,000 in Pakistan amid new gains