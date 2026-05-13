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Gold Rates in Pakistan | Daily Gold Price Update – 13 May 2026

By News Desk
8:51 am | May 13, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.92Lac Per Tola on Wednesday amid gains in the international bullion market.

 The price of gold per tola in the local market jumped to Rs492,462, while price of 10 grams of gold also moved higher by Rs3,515 to settle at Rs422,206.

24KGold Prices Today

Commodity Unit Current Price
Gold Per tola Rs492,462
Gold 10 grams Rs422,206
International Gold Per ounce $4,701
Silver Per tola Rs8,908

21Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Rs441,375 Rs421,312 Rs361,125
Per 1 Gram Rs37,841 Rs36,121 Rs30,961
Per 10 Gram Rs378,418 Rs361,217 Rs309,615
Per Ounce Rs1,072,541 Rs1,023,789 Rs877,533

The latest increase comes a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, when the per tola rate dropped by Rs5,300 and closed at Rs488,362.

In the global market, gold prices climbed by $41 per ounce, taking the international rate to $4,701 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Analysts believe fluctuations in international prices continue to influence Pakistan’s domestic bullion rates.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs395, reaching Rs8,908 in the local market.

Per Tola Gold price nears Rs493,000 in Pakistan amid new gains

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