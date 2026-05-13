WASHINGTON – US-Iran conflict, known as Operation Epic Fury, witnessed US personnel and assets losses in Iranian retaliatory strikes targeted American installations and jets across the Middle East, causing widespread infrastructure damage and pushing US operational costs into the tens of billions during the early phase of the war.

US Congressman Edward Case mentioned that 39 aircraft of the US Air Force were destroyed during conflict with Iran. In Senate committee proceedings, the Democratic leader raised tough questions to Pentagon Chief Financial Officer Jay Hurst, pressing him on reported military losses. However, the official reportedly avoided giving clear responses and remained vague on multiple key points.

The claims referenced a report by defence-focused publication The War Zone, which stated that during a 39-day alleged conflict scenario, the US Air Force carried out around 13,000 flights.

According to the report, the losses included 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, along with several F-15 and A-10 fighter jets that were reportedly damaged or destroyed during operations. The report claimed that fifth-generation F-35A stealth fighter was hit inside Iranian airspace, although the pilot managed to eject safely. Some aircraft were also said to have been destroyed in Kuwaiti airspace.

The report further alleged that certain US military assets were intentionally destroyed to prevent them from being captured by opposing forces. However, these claims have not been independently verified and remain subject to scrutiny.