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US Dollar, Euro, Pound, RIyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 May 2026

By News Desk
9:05 am | May 13, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI – The exchange rates of major foreign currencies in Pakistan remained largely stable in open market, with US Dollar trading at Rs279 for buying and Rs279.7 for selling.

Euro is being traded at Rs327 for buying and Rs331.7 for selling, while UK Pound sterling stood at Rs377.91 and Rs382.44, respectively.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, while Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs74.35 and Rs75.05. The Qatari Riyal, Omani Eiyal, Bahraini Dinar and Kuwaiti Dinar also maintained steady positions in the currency market.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 279.7
Euro EUR 327 331.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377.91 382.44
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.05
Qatari Riyal QAR 74.75 76.75
Omani Riyal OMR 721.5 732.59
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.15 742
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878.7 893.47
Australian Dollar AUD 199.95 207.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.35 208.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.81 222.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.75 167.7
Swiss Franc CHF 355.92 360.65
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.05 40.7
Japanese Yen JPY 1.76 1.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.3 66.8
Danish Krone DKK 43.3 43.7
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Swedish Korona SEK 30.3 30.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.03 36.03
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.75
Indian Rupee INR 2.5 2.7
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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