US Dollar, Euro, Pound, RIyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 May 2026

KARACHI – The exchange rates of major foreign currencies in Pakistan remained largely stable in open market, with US Dollar trading at Rs279 for buying and Rs279.7 for selling.

Euro is being traded at Rs327 for buying and Rs331.7 for selling, while UK Pound sterling stood at Rs377.91 and Rs382.44, respectively.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, while Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs74.35 and Rs75.05. The Qatari Riyal, Omani Eiyal, Bahraini Dinar and Kuwaiti Dinar also maintained steady positions in the currency market.