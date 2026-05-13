TLP chief Saad Rizvi, others declared proclaimed offenders by Lahore ATC

LAHORE – Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan TLP chief Saad Rizvi along with several other party leaders as proclaimed offenders after they repeatedly failed to appear before proceedings despite official notices.

The ruling was issued by Judge Manzer Ali Gill, who also ordered perpetual arrest warrants for all absconding accused after law enforcement officials informed the court that the suspects had reportedly gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

The case, registered by Badami Bagh police, involves serious allegations including terrorism charges, incitement to violence, and attacks on law enforcement personnel. Police had approached the court requesting that the missing accused be formally declared proclaimed offenders after their repeated absence from proceedings.

During hearing, the investigating officer said that official proclamation notices had already been issued and published, but despite this, none of the accused appeared before the court. The officer further claimed that the suspects deliberately absconded out of fear of arrest and continued to evade the legal process.

ATC declared several prominent TLP figures and clerics as proclaimed offenders, including Ans Rizvi, Mian Jamil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Allama Farooqul Hassan, Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri, and others.

Last year, a major crackdown was started against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after violent protests during a march toward Islamabad. Clashes between protesters and security forces led to deaths, injuries, and widespread unrest.