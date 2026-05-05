Eidul Adha 2026 holidays could last up to five days in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan and Muslims around the world are preparing for Eid-ul-Adha 2026, with many eager to know the holiday schedule in order to plan their celebrations and travel.

Initial estimates suggest that citizens may enjoy four to five consecutive days off, though the final schedule will depend on the sighting of the Zul-Hijjah moon.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the moon sighting committee will meet on 17 May.

If the moon is sighted on that day, Eid holidays could fall between 27 and 29 May (Wednesday to Friday). With the weekend included, the break could extend to 31 May, totaling five days.

If Zul-Hijjah completes 30 days, Eid is expected on 28 and 29 May (Thursday and Friday), resulting in a four-day holiday including the weekend.

Meanwhile, authorities in port city of Karachi allowed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to establish cattle markets at five designated locations in the city ahead of the Eidul Azha 2026.

According to the official notification, markets will be established at Sunday Bazar in North Karachi, KMC Grounds, Safari Park, and Gulistan-e-Johar Blocks 5 and 6.

The cattle markets will also be arranged on vacant plots in Lyari’s Bakra Piri area and Korangi.

It is recalled that KMC had requested approval for setting up a total of 11 livestock markets across the city to regulate trade and provide organized facilities for buyers and sellers.