Five security personnel martyred, seven militants killed in Balochistan operation

BARKHAN – Five security personnel were martyred while seven militants were killed during an operation against “Fitna al-Hindustan” terrorists in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), units of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan carried out a clearance operation in the Nosham area of Barkhan.

The ISPR stated that seven Indian-backed militants belonging to “Fitna al-Hindustan” were killed in an intense exchange of fire.

During the operation, five brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, including a field officer, embraced martyrdom in a fierce clash. The martyrs include Major Tausif Ahmed Bhatti.

The military’s media wing further said that weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were recovered from the possession of the killed militants.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted to eliminate terrorists backed by India, and security forces successfully tracked down the militant group and carried out an effective action.

The ISPR reiterated that operations will continue to completely eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism.