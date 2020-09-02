Bilateral relations between Japan, Pakistan will be further strengthened in future: Shinzo Abe
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed the hope that bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan will be further strengthened in future.

In a tweet, the outgoing prime minister of Japan and Leader of Liberal Democratic Party thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his warm words of kindness.

Earlier, Imran Khan, in a tweet, had expressed his best wishes for his good health and future endeavours.

