Bilateral relations between Japan, Pakistan will be further strengthened in future: Shinzo Abe

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed the hope that bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan will be further strengthened in future.

In a tweet, the outgoing prime minister of Japan and Leader of Liberal Democratic Party thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his warm words of kindness.

Thank you, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, for your warm words of kindness. I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will be further strengthened in the future. https://t.co/9tBt1CyLXq — 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) September 1, 2020

Earlier, Imran Khan, in a tweet, had expressed his best wishes for his good health and future endeavours.