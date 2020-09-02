Bilateral relations between Japan, Pakistan will be further strengthened in future: Shinzo Abe
10:25 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed the hope that bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan will be further strengthened in future.
In a tweet, the outgoing prime minister of Japan and Leader of Liberal Democratic Party thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his warm words of kindness.
Thank you, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, for your warm words of kindness. I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will be further strengthened in the future. https://t.co/9tBt1CyLXq— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) September 1, 2020
Earlier, Imran Khan, in a tweet, had expressed his best wishes for his good health and future endeavours.
