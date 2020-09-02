China urges India to withdraw troops illegally trespassing LAC to de-escalate situation

NEW DELHI - China has urged India to immediately withdraw its troops illegally trespassing the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong, responding to a query on the China-India border situation said that China has urged the Indian side to restrain its frontline troops and immediately end all provocative actions that would escalate tensions.

He said India's move has grossly violated China's territorial sovereignty, seriously violated relevant agreements, protocols and important consensus reached between the two countries.

The spokesperson added that Indian steps have severely damaged peace and tranquility along the China-India border areas at LAC.