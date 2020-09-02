China urges India to withdraw troops illegally trespassing LAC to de-escalate situation
Web Desk
11:52 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
China urges India to withdraw troops illegally trespassing LAC to de-escalate situation
Share

NEW DELHI - China has urged India to immediately withdraw its troops illegally trespassing the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong, responding to a query on the China-India border situation said that China has urged the Indian side to restrain its frontline troops and immediately end all provocative actions that would escalate tensions.

He said India's move has grossly violated China's territorial sovereignty, seriously violated relevant agreements, protocols and important consensus reached between the two countries.

The spokesperson added that Indian steps have severely damaged peace and tranquility along the China-India border areas at LAC.

More From This Category
China urges India to withdraw troops illegally ...
11:52 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
Saudi King Salman fires top army officer over ...
06:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee dies ...
03:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as ...
12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
First-ever Israeli commercial flight lands in UAE ...
06:27 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
Fresh clashes between China and India reported in ...
03:58 PM | 31 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan treats herself to some delicious looking spaghetti in recent Instagram post
04:13 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr