09:59 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi on Friday to announce new projects, says Shibli
KARACHI - Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the federal government will work in coordination with the Sindh government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to counter and resolve problems of the city.

While briefing the media over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, he said that Prime Minister will visit Karachi on Friday where he will announce new projects for the city.

He said the Prime Minister is very clear that contribution of the federal government for Karachi should be carried out through a coordinated and specific programme.

He said during the cabinet meeting, the impact of disaster caused by heavy rains in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces also came under discussion.

