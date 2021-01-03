PDM all set to hold anti-govt rally in Bahawalpur today
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
PDM all set to hold anti-govt rally in Bahawalpur today
Share

BAHAWALPUR – The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding a public gathering against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Bahawalpur today.

The show is scheduled to start at 12 pm. PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur-Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, and other members of opposition parties will participate in the rally.

The procession will proceed to MPA Malik Zaheer’s house where PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will address the crowd. The rally will end at Siraiki Chowk where other leaders will address the participants.

'Pathetic,' PM Imran Khan on PDM’s Lahore rally 10:25 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has once reiterated that he "never give an NRO" to the opposition leaders ...

The DC Bahawalpur in a letter written to PML-N leadership has warned about a terrorist attack, adding that permission cannot be granted for the Bahawalpur rally.

The authorities further said it cannot allow a rally to be held in the city due to the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

The police said the administration has not granted permission to hold the rally. Cases have been registered against PDM leaders and workers for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Maryam, other PDM leaders booked, fined 10mn over ... 01:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – A case has been lodged on Tuesday against the PDM leaders - as they had been accused of vandalism at the ...

More From This Category
Karachi woman jumps off four-storey building ...
11:27 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Punjab Free WiFi project no more
10:37 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Eleven coal miners shot dead in Balochistan’s ...
10:11 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,272 new coronavirus cases, 53 ...
09:32 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Zahid Ahmed, Imran Ashraf declared Best TV Actors ...
09:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
PPSC exam leaked, culprits arrested by ...
09:20 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICS | LUX Style Awards 2020
10:31 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr