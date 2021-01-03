PDM all set to hold anti-govt rally in Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR – The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding a public gathering against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Bahawalpur today.

The show is scheduled to start at 12 pm. PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur-Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, and other members of opposition parties will participate in the rally.

The procession will proceed to MPA Malik Zaheer’s house where PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will address the crowd. The rally will end at Siraiki Chowk where other leaders will address the participants.

The DC Bahawalpur in a letter written to PML-N leadership has warned about a terrorist attack, adding that permission cannot be granted for the Bahawalpur rally.

The authorities further said it cannot allow a rally to be held in the city due to the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

The police said the administration has not granted permission to hold the rally. Cases have been registered against PDM leaders and workers for violating coronavirus SOPs.