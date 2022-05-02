Tarin takes a jibe at Miftah for removing FBR chairman despite record revenue collection
Web Desk
02:17 PM | 2 May, 2022
Tarin takes a jibe at Miftah for removing FBR chairman despite record revenue collection
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail has appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving 28.7 percent growth in revenue collection during July 2021 to April 2022.

In a couple of tweet, he said that the top tax body collected Rs5,122 billion in current fiscal year, up from Rs3,981 billion during same period of last year.

“Refunds of Rs 264 b disbursed during Jul 21-Apr 22 compared to Rs 203 b paid last year, up by 30.1%. The FBR team deserves appreciation,” he wrote. 

However, he pointed out that an increase in tax collection was witnessed due to surge in imports of Pakistan. 

“A big factor in the increase however was increased imports. For instance, sales tax at import stage grew by 58% while it declined by 2% for local goods,” he explained.

Miftah hoped that the new team of FBR will perform better by adopting right mix of policies and tools. 

Last week, the federal government appointed Asim Ahmed as new chairman of FBR, replacing Ashfaq Ahmed, who had been appointed during PTI’s tenure. 

Reacting to Miftah's appreciation for tax collection body, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said that the FBR chairman should not be changed if the department has performed a good job. 

“Miftah Bhai, if FBR has done such a good job, you should not have changed its Chairman,” Tarin wrote on Twitter.

Asim Ahmad replaces Ashfaq Ahmed Khan as FBR ... 10:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government has named Asim Ahmed as chairman of the Federal Board of ...

More From This Category
Bilawal Bhutto spends Eid with sister Bakhtwar in ...
01:40 PM | 2 May, 2022
NAB Lahore defends probe against Farah Khan
01:05 PM | 2 May, 2022
Load-shedding cut to zero ahead of Eid in ...
12:26 PM | 2 May, 2022
World peace organisation speaks against death ...
11:54 AM | 2 May, 2022
Religious minister responds to two Eids' ...
11:16 AM | 2 May, 2022
PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal trolled for ...
09:47 AM | 2 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Babar Azam stitches Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in Saudi Arabia
10:40 AM | 2 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr