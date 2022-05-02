HRCP calls for withdrawal of blasphemy cases against PTI leadership
HRCP calls for withdrawal of blasphemy cases against PTI leadership
ISLAMABAD – The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has called for immediate withdrawal of the cases registered against top PTI leadership, including its chairman Imran Khan, under blasphemy laws over sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation at Masjid-e-Nabawi .

"The cases registered against senior PTI leaders under S. 295-A must be withdrawn immediately," the top rights body wrote in a recent tweet.

"No government or political party can afford to allow allegations of blasphemy to be weaponised against its rivals," it added.

It comes after police in Faisalabad registered the case under Sections 295 (harming or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 296 (disturbing religious assembly) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of a common citizen.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Sahibzada Jehangir, Aneel Mussarat and Barrister Amir Ilyas have been named in the FIR. 

The complainant is of the view that incident occurred at the Prophet’s mosque on April 28 was planned by the PTI leaders.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also backed the registration of blasphemy cases against PTI leaders, saying there is no justification to not book them for violating the sanctity of Roza-e-Rasool. 

However, the development angered the members of PTI. Former information minister Fawad Chaudry said that it was the first time that the Pakistani government invoked blasphemy laws against the Opposition. 

“Probably first time in the history of Pakistan Government is using Blasphemy laws against opposition earlier private sects and extremists weaponised these sections to avenge Personal vendetta but today Law min n interior min triumphantly claimed victimisation as success,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari also lashed out at the government over registration of “fake FIR”. 

In a series of tweets, she said: “Not surprised to find dirty tricks shameless criminal Rana Sana get registered fake FIR for blasphemy against Imran Khan & others! Clearly CrimeMinister & his cabal of crooks brought in by US regime change conspiracy getting desperate bec they have no legitimacy amongst nation”.

She also slammed the PPP over becoming the part of the government’s scheme against PTI. “Unfortunate that the Dark Shadows continue to provide Invisible cloak of protection to such low life criminal actions by their chosen ones!” she concluded. 

