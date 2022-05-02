World celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor today
RIYADH – Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today (Monday) in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the other countries across the world with religious fervor.
Also, Muslims in Britain, Canada, France, and the United States of America are observing the first day of Eid that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
But people in Pakistan will observe the first day of Eid on Tuesday (May 3) as the crescent for the month of Shawwal was not sighted on Sunday night.
"It was decided through consensus that Eid will be observed on May 3 across the country,” Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azar announced on Sunday.
However, Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI-led provincial government announced to mark the festival on Monday.
Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, special assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, announced on Sunday the provincial government had received 130 eyewitness accounts of Shawwal moon sighting from different areas of the province.
“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to officially celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervour across the province tomorrow,” said the special assistant.
