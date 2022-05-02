PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal trolled for ‘stealing’ PTI’s illustration 

LAHORE – Pakistan's new Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal recently shared an illustration to draw a comparison between his PML-N and the former ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf but it did not set well with social media users as it was found to be a bad photoshop job.

The visual image shared by Iqbal on Twitter communicates a message that PML-N will steer the country to “real freedom” and that following the PTI will lead to slavery.

However, PTI's Twitter team was quick to identify the graphic design what it says crafted by a volunteer of the party.

“You have copied and altered our graphics designer's work! See original below, designed by our Social Media volunteer named Touseef!” it wrote in reply to Iqbal’s post.

You have copied and altered our graphics designer's work! See original below, designed by our Social Media volunteer named Touseef! pic.twitter.com/yuBYkXYhsp — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 1, 2022

Reacting to the PML-N leader's tweet, a user named Virk Shahzaib wrote: “You must be shameful to steal design by @touseefdesigner and then modify accordingly to your wishes. This is a blatant steal !”

You must be shameful to steal design by @touseefdesigner and then modify accordingly to your wishes. This is a blatant steal ! — Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) May 1, 2022

Here are some more reactions from Twitter users;

Ahsan bhai.. Aise posts ke baad comments to band kar diya karain. — Adeel Azhar (@adeel_azhar) May 1, 2022