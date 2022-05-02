PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal trolled for ‘stealing’ PTI’s illustration 

09:47 AM | 2 May, 2022
PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal trolled for ‘stealing’ PTI’s illustration 
Source: @PlanComPakistan/Ahsan Iqbal (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan's new Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal recently shared an illustration to draw a comparison between his PML-N and the former ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf but it did not set well with social media users as it was found to be a bad photoshop job.

The visual image shared by Iqbal on Twitter communicates a message that PML-N will steer the country to “real freedom” and that following the PTI will lead to slavery. 

However, PTI's Twitter team was quick to identify the graphic design what it says crafted by a volunteer of the party. 

“You have copied and altered our graphics designer's work! See original below, designed by our Social Media volunteer named Touseef!” it wrote in reply to Iqbal’s post. 

Reacting to the PML-N leader's tweet, a user named Virk Shahzaib wrote: “You must be shameful to steal design by @touseefdesigner and then modify accordingly to your wishes. This is a blatant steal !”

Here are some more reactions from Twitter users;

More From This Category
HRCP calls for withdrawal of blasphemy cases ...
09:09 AM | 2 May, 2022
California Police to award young Pakistani for ...
08:31 PM | 1 May, 2022
Eid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday
10:08 PM | 1 May, 2022
Did TV anchor Saleem Safi perform Umrah with PM ...
09:15 PM | 1 May, 2022
Pakistan gets $8bn lifeline from Saudi Arabia to ...
07:29 PM | 1 May, 2022
Ex-PM Imran talks about Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, ...
06:19 PM | 1 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in Pakistan
06:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr