Mehwish Hayat teases fans with new Instagram reel

Noor Fatima 02:24 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Mehwish Hayat teases fans with new Instagram reel
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood's most sought-after actress Mehwish Hayat is an undisputed queen on the internet.

With millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress has cemented her position as the fan-favourite actress of all times.

Despite her hectic schedule, the Ms. Marvel diva doesn't forget to treat her fans with carousel of scintillating pictures and goofy vidoes.

Most recently, the London Nahi Jaunga actress shared another funny reel, which received more than 31k likes in less than 15 hours.

Being the triple threat she is — with her talent, charisma and beauty — the diva put on the Instagram filter and effortlessly moved in sync with the song.

Netizens including acclaimed designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasir aka HSY also sent love for Hayat.

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Chhalawa, Baaji, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding and London Nahi Jaunga. 

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with her new bold clip

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

