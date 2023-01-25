Mehwish Hayat delights fans with her new bold clip

Pakistani diva Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her admirers.

Be it acting or modeling, the 35-year-old has made her fans swoon with her every avatar, her bold persona, and glamorous looks are the reasons why netizens have fallen head over heels for her.

Lately, the Load Wedding star jumped on ‘As Long as You Love Me’ trend, taking it to a photo-sharing application.

Mehwish filmed herself wearing a monotone dress coupled with denim and a compact fur coat, lip-syncing the latest trend.

“As long as you love, we could be starving, we could be homeless and we could be broke,” the lyrics from the famous song become the latest trend, to which the Pakistani diva said, “No else, get somebody else to do it…Not happening”.

Some were in awe of the actress as she exuded elegance, while others shared derogatory comments about her wardrobe choices. Here's how people reacted:

Mehwish, a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.