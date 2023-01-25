Search

LifestyleViral

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with her new bold clip

Web Desk 12:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2023
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with her new bold clip
Source: mehwishhayatofficial/Instagram

Pakistani diva Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her admirers.

Be it acting or modeling, the 35-year-old has made her fans swoon with her every avatar, her bold persona, and glamorous looks are the reasons why netizens have fallen head over heels for her.

Lately, the Load Wedding star jumped on ‘As Long as You Love Me’ trend, taking it to a photo-sharing application.

Mehwish filmed herself wearing a monotone dress coupled with denim and a compact fur coat, lip-syncing the latest trend.

“As long as you love, we could be starving, we could be homeless and we could be broke,” the lyrics from the famous song become the latest trend, to which the Pakistani diva said, “No else, get somebody else to do it…Not happening”.

Some were in awe of the actress as she exuded elegance, while others shared derogatory comments about her wardrobe choices. Here's how people reacted:

Mehwish, a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Mehwish Hayat gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Suzuki Pakistan raises car prices by up to Rs355,000 (Check New Rates Here)

11:24 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Alizeh Shah bids adieu to her character 'Roomi' in drama serial 'Taqdeer'

01:14 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

05:01 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir gets trolled for her bold look from ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’         

03:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new viral video

11:18 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Another video clip surfaces as three girls get bail in Lahore elite school assault case

12:17 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Election Commission proposes holding Punjab, KP Assembly elections in ...

02:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25 January 2023

07:45 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.4
Euro EUR 270.5 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 309 312
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 614.77 619.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.75 34.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.54 2.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: