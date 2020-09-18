WB stay order on Reko Diq is great relief for Pakistan, says Asim Bajwa
ISLAMABAD - Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Reko Diq stay order by World Bank (WB) tribunal on 6 billion US dollars award against Pakistan is a great relief.
In a tweet today (Friday), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to fully support government of Balochistan for accelerated development of mineral sector in a transparent manner and structured system.
Reko Diq:Stay order by World Bank tribunal on $ 6 Bn award vs Pakistan is great relief.Meanwhile PM directs to fully support GOB for accelerated dev of mineral sec in a transparent manner,structured system, best tech,involve local investors,develop own HR #PakistanMovingForward— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 18, 2020
