WB stay order on Reko Diq is great relief for Pakistan, says Asim Bajwa 

01:11 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
WB stay order on Reko Diq is great relief for Pakistan, says Asim Bajwa 
Share

ISLAMABAD - Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Reko Diq stay order by World Bank (WB) tribunal on 6 billion US dollars award against Pakistan is a great relief.

In a tweet today (Friday), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to fully support government of Balochistan for accelerated development of mineral sector in a transparent manner and structured system.

More From This Category
WB stay order on Reko Diq is great relief for ...
01:11 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Kashmir dispute can’t be solved by use of ...
12:41 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
13 more schools closed over not complying ...
12:08 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Pakistan opens new web portal for Ehsaas ...
09:52 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively overcoming ...
09:12 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
Outgoing Chinese ambassador calls on Pakistan ...
11:45 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bella Hadid’s recent Instagram post hinting that Gigi Hadid had her baby already
01:19 PM | 18 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr