WB stay order on Reko Diq is great relief for Pakistan, says Asim Bajwa 

ISLAMABAD - Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Reko Diq stay order by World Bank (WB) tribunal on 6 billion US dollars award against Pakistan is a great relief.

In a tweet today (Friday), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to fully support government of Balochistan for accelerated development of mineral sector in a transparent manner and structured system.